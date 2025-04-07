Streaming platforms bug
-
CactoRatado
why the heck does this happen? it happens to any streaming services I own man. Sometimes reopening helps, but most of the time it doesn't.
-
@CactoRatado Tried with a guest profile ?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@CactoRatado Tab crash can be caused by GPU driver and/or internal special settings in vivaldi://flags.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/