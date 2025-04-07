Greetings Vivaldi Team!

Love this browser, it is FUNDAMENTAL to my daily information-aggregation workflow!

Would it be possible to simply prepend the workspace name, if it exists, to the tab name, since long thumbnail titles already show as tooltip text on hover?

Often, my desired workspace is not evident from the thumbnail!

Thanks!

A Long-time Mechanical Engineering Customer!

Apologies in advance if this has been suggested previously, I did not do my due-diligence today ¯_(ツ)_/¯