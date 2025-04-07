@npro Spoken like a true Arch user!

First result: one of you fellow Archists has a seemingly unrelated issue with Spotify

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/797776

Second result looks far more promising. Unfortunately, the solution simply refers the user over to 1Password; not a solution. Some other user claims that switching the home page fixes the issue; not a solution, that's not what I want, nor what I'm asking.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80087/vivaldi-wants-to-open-xdg-open

Third result onward all point to unrelated issues:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/515710

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/775868

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/655058

A different search led me to this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86833/open-xdg-popup-when-starting-vivaldi

Again, very promising title. Unfortunately, it just circles back to that 1Password post, and the user finally settled with changing the start page.

So, I thought I should just ask and get a straight answer. If you have a link I'll read it, instead of any other snarky comments from you.