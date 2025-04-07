Unsolved Prompted to ope xdg-open when launched
Hello,
Whenever I launch Vivaldi, I see this popup:
It doesn't matter which option I select, it always comes back the next time. Is there a way to disable this? Everything else works fine otherwise.
Here are some details, please let me know if you need anything else. Thank you.
PS: there was no tag for Devuan 5, which is what I 'm using, so I used the tag for Debian instead
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6 OS Linux (Devuan 5) JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
@obscode well you didn't search at all, did you
@npro Spoken like a true Arch user!
First result: one of you fellow Archists has a seemingly unrelated issue with Spotify
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/797776
Second result looks far more promising. Unfortunately, the solution simply refers the user over to 1Password; not a solution. Some other user claims that switching the home page fixes the issue; not a solution, that's not what I want, nor what I'm asking.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80087/vivaldi-wants-to-open-xdg-open
Third result onward all point to unrelated issues:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/515710
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/775868
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/655058
A different search led me to this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86833/open-xdg-popup-when-starting-vivaldi
Again, very promising title. Unfortunately, it just circles back to that 1Password post, and the user finally settled with changing the start page.
So, I thought I should just ask and get a straight answer. If you have a link I'll read it, instead of any other snarky comments from you.
@obscode I entered "xdg-open" in the textbox as you can see in the address bar and got 2 results, the first is obviously for Windoze (and irrelevant) so it can only be the 2nd.
Seems like being an Arch user pays off after all, you are right. You 're welcome btw.
@npro said in Prompted to ope xdg-open when launched:
Seems like being an Arch user pays off after all, you are right. You 're welcome btw.
I guess so, as that is not what I see on my search results, however, and even typing that URL manually leads to another dead-end which seems to be an ongoing bug. So, I'll just have to wait.
Thanks for the help.
@obscode said in Prompted to ope xdg-open when launched:
typing that URL manually leads to another dead-end which seems to be an ongoing bug
that url is this https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/816246 which points to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78401/on-opening-xdg-banner-appears/33, I have no idea how that is a dead-end to you, except you don't have
xdg-utilsinstalled in Devuan, which would be news to me.
P.S. As a general remark about search and whatnot, judging by the amount of similar threads you found (with your own method), obviously no one wants to be told to additionally (and even more) apply the "Solved" tag to solved problems as it is a disgusting Arch-infected practice coming from Arch users who pollute and degrade places with "Archism". It's better to have chaos and get immediate straight answers from volunteers instead.
Mod Edit: Please remain polite.
Your snarky remarks are dully noted once more, thank you. As for the issue at hand, the reason why this thread you linked to is a not a solution, is because it doesn't solve the problem of the prompt at launch. Even after running said
xdg-mime default vivaldi-stable.desktop x-scheme-handler/vivaldicommand.
@obscode Fair enough, let's wait for some other Devuan user showing up, there are plenty.
Thank you for your help.
@obscode Sure thing.