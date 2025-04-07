Signatures
Hi there, it seems I have an issue with the signatures.
Even though I have marked that both reply and forward shall have my signature, non of them adds the signature.
When making a new email all is good.
Any ideas why?
Best wishes Ingve
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ivestfold 7.3.3635.7: Reply has a signature, Forward has no signature.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
FWIW there is an option to include signature in forwarded message, as highlighted below:
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 Oh, Setting for Forwarding hidden at end, i missed them.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I have the Replied Messages option checked. What I've noticed is that if the message being quoted already includes my signature from a prior message in the thread, the signature is not added additionally (duplicated).
@ivestfold said in Signatures:
⋮
Even though I have marked that both reply and forward shall have my signature, non of them adds the signature.
⋮
Cannot reproduce issue. Can you post a redacted version of your signature here?
@edwardp said in Signatures:
I have the Replied Messages option checked. What I've noticed is that if the message being quoted already includes my signature from a prior message in the thread, the signature is not added additionally (duplicated).
Please consider posting a redacted version of the message being quoted to see if issue is reproducible.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This is a screengrab of a reply showing part of the signature already quoted. It was not automatically included a second time.
Consider raising this as a bug as the email account's signature should be appended to the message being composed regardless of previous signature appearances in message body
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Submitted: VB-116133