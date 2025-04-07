@ivestfold 7.3.3635.7: Reply has a signature, Forward has no signature.

Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.