When browsing websites without loading images such as jpg png
activedesign19
It shows as if there is an error with the webpage itself rather than Vivaldi browser choosing not to display images such as jpg png
You should replace the broken image icon with Vivaldi icon or text saying " Image Not Loaded " text
Browsing websites without loading the images is an important function for laptop users to save battery life
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@daniel I believe the complaint is that the alt-text image showing is kind of ugly which I can agree with.
It should just show the alt-text since the user has chosen not to display images at all. However, no idea if that's possible as this is inserted as a shadow-root from Chromium?
Old Opera would just show the alt-text, not the "broken image" icon: