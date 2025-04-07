Unsolved Vivaldi.net fails updating avatar
Hi, anyone has tried recently on https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me to change their avatar / profile photo ? It keeps failing for me with either PNG or JPG file. Thank you
It is failing on Firefox too, so it's not a browser issue.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Gabriel533kVivaldi This image? ☛ https://images.hdqwalls.com/download/rafiki-introduce-simba-j0-3840x2160.jpg
Should be fine, make sure it has the file extension perhaps and try again.
@luetage still failing.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Gabriel533kVivaldi Don’t know, try another image for testing purposes, maybe something smaller, because this one is quite large. Albeit I don’t know about restrictions regarding the dimensions of the image. Should you still have issues you can contact account support ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/updating-vivaldi-account-information/
PeterMyoku
You are not alone, I tried two images of mine, very small 256x256 and 16 / 68 k size jpg / png and always got upload failed. Ive given up for the moment, the world can live without knowing how I look
dhercasBill
Hi, I'm having the same problem. I can't change my profile picture. I'm constantly getting an error message.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for reporting the bug. We can reproduce it and are investigating the issue.
It's a persistent bug.
I‘m having the problem too.
@PeterMyoku Thank you for looking at it . I definitely agree with you
@luetage thank you for the link. Vivaldi staff has accepted it as a bug.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Vivaldi for macOS
@Gabriel533kVivaldi SOLVED!!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@palmbeach said in Vivaldi.net fails updating avatar:
SOLVED!!
How did you solve it?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've applied a fix, so uploading images works, but there's still an issue with cropping, which we're looking into.
For now, it's best to crop the file before uploading it.