Memory issues
I have been using a FireFox-based Zen browser so far. I work with 11 Workspaces, which means roughly 150 tabs. If only the current tab is active and the others are hibernated, it consumes 600MB of memory. The exact same setup in Vivaldi takes 6GB...
Is this normal? Is there anything that can be done about it?
DoctorG
@DRYN In Vivaldi
Did you hibernate workspaces?
Did you hibernated background tabs?
Each not-hibernated tab consumes RAM, each extension consumes RAM.
@DoctorG I just restarted Vivaldi, I suppose every tab is hibernated. Moreover I have a shortcut to hibernate every background workspaces/tabs
DoctorG
@DRYN HAd you checked which process cause such high usage; press
Shift Escfor Vivaldi task manager, you can sort by memory footprint on header of listed items.
Do you use Vivaldi 7.3 Stable or 7.4 Snapshot?
@DoctorG I am using Stable Release. Can I hibernate Panel elements with shortcut? I could not find a way. Shift Esc shows webpages from my panel.
Pathduck
@DRYN You can set a shortcut for hibernating:
Shift Esc shows webpages from my panel
And Vivaldi is still showing 6GB memory use?
If so again, what process is using 6GB?
@Pathduck yes I am using shortcuts to hibernate everything but they don't work on the panel/toolbar elements.
Almost every page in the list which comsumes memory is from my panel/toolbar
On the right click, there is no hibernation menu as well...
I browsed through the forum, and it currently seems to me that panel elements cannot be hibernated... Is it possible that all workspaces and tabs can be hibernated, but there is no setting/shortcut or other solution for the panel? I only found a custom.js that stops the processes, but that can hardly be considered a normal solution.