I just did a clean install of my distro -- Xfce Mint 22.1 -- after the version I was using reached EOL and so had to reinstall Vivaldi. When I did, the search field that had been to the right of the address field is missing. I kind of need this, because my workflow is to use a traditional search engine -- in my case Kagi -- in the address field, and use the search field for instant access to Perplexity AI's search feature.

If it makes any difference, I installed the new installation using Mint's software manager. The previous installation had been done by a PPA added to my update manager.

Anybody have any ideas on what I need to do?