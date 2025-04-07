search field missing
-
brideoflinux
I just did a clean install of my distro -- Xfce Mint 22.1 -- after the version I was using reached EOL and so had to reinstall Vivaldi. When I did, the search field that had been to the right of the address field is missing. I kind of need this, because my workflow is to use a traditional search engine -- in my case Kagi -- in the address field, and use the search field for instant access to Perplexity AI's search feature.
If it makes any difference, I installed the new installation using Mint's software manager. The previous installation had been done by a PPA added to my update manager.
Anybody have any ideas on what I need to do?
-
DoctorGTesting
@brideoflinux Hover ← or → button
Open context menu "Customise Toolbar Bar…"
Drag "Search Field" from toolar editor popup to position in address bar where you want to see it
Confirm with "Done"
-
brideoflinux
@DoctorGTesting Thank you. That did the trick. I appreciate you.