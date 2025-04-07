No more calendar synchronisation
Hello,
My calendars are no longer displayed in Vivaldi agenda despite credential test (in settings window) is ok.
I have the following notification in the window 'agenda status':
14:51:14.262 warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Problème réseau pour le compte « Netcmail ». Failed to fetch {"etag":"","response":"Failed to fetch","status":-1,"ok":false}
Could someone help in resolving this issue?
Thanks !
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Loranh Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.