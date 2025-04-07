When I type anything into the address bar and hit enter, it always pick the first suggestion, but I want to search for the text with my default search engine instead. This is how it always used to work, so I guess something broke in Vivaldi.

In this example I type "pix" and hit enter, which opens my (old and broken) bookmark https://pixelref.com, but I expect to search for "pix" using Google. The first time the match was "Bookmarks", now it's "History", but still not what I want.

My address bar settings below, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

P.S. I disabled the new "omnibox" as suggested in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106640/address-bar-more-bugs, but that's not really a good solution...