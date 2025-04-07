Closing all tabs except the "active tab" with a keyboard shortcut
Good afternoon. Either I did not search the Internet well, or this feature is not available in the browser. Tell me if it is possible to close all tabs (except the one you are in - with a keyboard shortcut). I found information about the combination "CTRL + ALT + F4", however, it does not work. Thank you in advance for your reply.
P.S. - I know that using the mouse you can close tabs, but I need to do it on the keyboard, it's easier and saves time.
yojimbo274064400
Open Settings > Keyboard and assign shortcut key combination for Close Other Tabs; highlighted in image below:
Unfortunately, I don't have this line.
Sorry. I found it. It was necessary to go to the "Tabs" section at the very bottom in the settings
yojimbo274064400
@andreybagaev, are you running latest stable build?