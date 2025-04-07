I can't get rid of Start Page.
-
Opening a new window brings up the start page even though I have set everything to 'specific page' then https: //google.com.
I have the following settings:
Homepage = 'Specific page' > https: //google.com
Startup with = 'homepage'
Under Tabs:
New tab page = 'homepage'
Current version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
When I open a new tab it correctly opens my homepage (google.com). I open a new tab by clicking on the + symbol beside the current tab I'm using.
When I open a new window it incorrectly opens Start Page and displays one website on speed dial even though I've never used speed dial. I open a new window by right clicking on the Vivaldi icon in the task bar and choosing 'new window' from the tasks list. If I open a tab from this same task list it too opens a Start Page.
I downloaded and installed a standalone version of the latest Vivaldi but imported nothing and installed no addons or extensions. The only change I made was to make the settings match my current settings. The problem replicated in the standalone version.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
-
@ProudlyToxic said in I can't get rid of Start Page.:
https: //google.com
just to be clear: have you actually written https: //google.com separated by space, or you're writing it here like that for any reason? Because there shouldn't be any space inbetween, it's https://google.com
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ProudlyToxic I can confirm this issue.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@iAN-CooG No. Just habit to break the link.
-
@DoctorG Bug report submitted, thank you for the info.
Bug number VB-116067
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ProudlyToxic Thanks for report.