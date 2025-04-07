Opening a new window brings up the start page even though I have set everything to 'specific page' then https: //google.com.

I have the following settings:

Homepage = 'Specific page' > https: //google.com

Startup with = 'homepage'

Under Tabs:

New tab page = 'homepage'

Current version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

When I open a new tab it correctly opens my homepage (google.com). I open a new tab by clicking on the + symbol beside the current tab I'm using.

When I open a new window it incorrectly opens Start Page and displays one website on speed dial even though I've never used speed dial. I open a new window by right clicking on the Vivaldi icon in the task bar and choosing 'new window' from the tasks list. If I open a tab from this same task list it too opens a Start Page.

I downloaded and installed a standalone version of the latest Vivaldi but imported nothing and installed no addons or extensions. The only change I made was to make the settings match my current settings. The problem replicated in the standalone version.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.