Vivaldi and account Proton
Please provide information on what data is sent to Proton, and explain why Vivaldi does not inform users that this 'login' results in the creation of an account on the Proton website, something we are not informed about.
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
When logging in to Proton VPN using an Vivaldi Account, you are first shown a confirmation screen prompting you to agree to sharing your account email address with Proton.
Other than exchanging your email address, Proton and Vivaldi exchange authentication tokens required for one service to provide authentication services to the other service. These tokens are cryptographic unique strings (like a password).
But am I creating an account there or not? Logging in and creating an account are two different things. I was receiving some ads or other junk from Proton, so I logged in using my email address, not my Vivaldi account, and I deleted that account. Now I can't log in with my Vivaldi account.
@zord Hello, after authorization in Proton VPN with Vivaldi, Proton creates a new account using your email address associated with your Vivaldi account. This means that you create a separate account in the Proton ecosystem.
If you want to delete your Proton account, your e-mal address cannot be used again to create a Proton account:
Once your account is deleted, there is no way to recover it. We do not recycle usernames, which means the same username will not be available in the future.
So I will ask, at what point during the LOGIN process are we informed about all of this ?
When do we accept all the terms and conditions related to creating an account for the Proton service ?
At what point do we express our willingness to join the mailing list ?
This is all the information we receive.