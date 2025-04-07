Animation of switching between tabs gives me motion sickness + missing title bug
Hello,
I am a power user with many windows and millions of tabs, minimum tab size is set to to 60px.
Switching between tabs runs animation, during which the newly active selected tab gets animated to wider size... how to switch this off, or to change the speed to be immediate.
There is also a new bug after update, that if I keep mouse hovered, and tab is small enough (around 120px), the Active Tab Title disappears.
ok: and hovered:
Thank you
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5371)
Pesala Ambassador
@art4style Try Settings, Tabs, Tab Bar:Enable Horizontal Scrolling
@Pesala
thank you, I know about that setting, it's not a solution, all 60+ tabs should be on screen as on the example pics, not to be hidden on scroll, each window is one topic/work for me, that's how I use browser. Old Firefox 57 had multiple rows of tabs plugin and I had easy even 10-15 rows of tabs in one window.
I just want to fix what update changed.