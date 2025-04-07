@leggewie True, but it needs to be a bit more precise in order to be reproducible 100%, otherwise it can be easily dismissed, especially when devs and testers have to look at dozens of bug reports a day. The way to always trigger it is: while you are on the Start Page open some speed dials to the background, stack those and rename the stack. (The Start Page tab is first in the row and not part of the stack). Then open the Window Panel, grab the stack and (jump over the Startpage tab to) place it before the tab (above). The stack took the name of the active tab in the stack. Happens with Snapshot 7.4.3658.3 as well.

You can report it here: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/