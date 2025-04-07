Hide Typed History – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3653.10
jane.n Vivaldi Team
In this Snapshot you’ll find a new setting for the Address Bar and an assortment of bug fixes.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
It'd be nice to hide typed history when you open the address bar on any page, not just the start page. It's a good start, anyway.
@jane-n
Unfortunately, this new option doesn't work for me no matter how I toggle it.
@far4 I also think so.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
@far4 said in Hide Typed History – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3653.10:
@jane-n
Unfortunately, this new option doesn't work for me no matter how I toggle it.
Same
Jjane.n locked this topic