Moving UserData to other PC removes workspaces
Since Vivaldi does not synchronize workspaces (which I don't really understand), I have to always save the entire userdata folder and carry it between my workplace and home. This is not much of a problem with Firefox-based browsers, as they transfer all data. However, with Chrome-based ones, I often encounter the issue of it resetting the entire browser on startup, which is really annoying. So far, in the case of Vivaldi, I have only noticed that my workspaces contain 0 tabs... Is there a solution for this?
@DRYN Strange, I would have expected all encrypted data (passwords, cookies, history) to disappear also. Though maybe you are getting those back via Sync, if enabled.
@sgunhouse
As a temporary solution, I'm trying two things now:
- I found the workspace tabs in the synced trash, restored them to their proper place
- I made a full snapshot
Although it would be much more practical if the browser synchronized by default. Is it possible to know why this doesn't exist yet?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRYN said in Moving UserData to other PC removes workspaces:
Is it possible to know why this doesn't exist yet?
No information why this is not implemented.