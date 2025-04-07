Turn off AlIow Search Suggestions In Search Field doest not work
I unchecked "In Search Field" here:
It doesn't work:
It's a trouble because I was always using Up and Down Arrow Key to switch Search Engine. I have to press ESC additionally to close suggestions now.
@kukuro try disabling that untested omnibox experiment.
vivaldi://experiments
@apekiller It works. Really appreciate.
By the way, is it a BUG? Should I report it?
@kukuro I'm not sure it fits the definition of a bug.
It's not really a malfunction - it's an experimental, hidden and untested feature.
It's not by mistake - it was added in hidden section, then deployed and activated for everyone deliberately.
Since the release notes assured us the update was smart and serious, it clearly can't be a bug.
it's already gone, now omnibox is all we have
what do you mean it's gone, what is gone?
the setting in vivaldi://experiments to disable omnibox, at least in current snapshot is not there anymore
did they at least move it to the settings so you can disable it from there?
because having it enabled is a no-no.