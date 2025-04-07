Solved Browser will access a site, link from start page won't
https://divi.express/
This is my target.
I can get there using the address bar URL reader at the top of the page.
I cannot get there (marked "This site can’t be reached") when I use the start page speed dial.
Why?
EDIT:
I figured it out!!!
The entry box for creating a speed dial has the address on the top and the title under it.
The edit box for the existing speed dial has the TITLE ON THE TOP and the address under it.
Force of habit during creating these, I entered the address on the top in the edit and title on the bottom.
Perhaps a reconciliation here is needed for habit-activated folks like me? Just a though.
@RFMartin Unable to reproduce. Check the URL on the speed dial.
@RFMartin Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
@Pesala
confusing information. Don't know where the "submit" button is, the first thing you mentioned.
So.....
I went to the red Circle with my R in it and clicked.
That opened my latest posts.
Went to the first post and the 3 dots.
Selected edit.
Fixed the first post.
submitted
Went to the second post
Selected edit.
Hit delete.
Much simpler explanation
But, thanks for responding.
When I first signed up on Vivaldi, I read a lot of posts and saw that you are Always here looking and suggesting. I just thought I might offer an easier solution.
@RFMartin said in Browser will access a site, link from start page won't:
Much simpler explanation
You did it wrong. You don’t need to delete your post.
Edit your first post to mark it as a question. Submit the edit. Then open the menu on the post with the correct answer to mark the thread as Solved.
@Pesala
My first solution wasn't "wrong" because it worked.
There was, however, a "better answer" because that solution marked it solved.
However, you can't mark the thread as solved, you select "Mark as Correct." The "SYSTEM" marks it as "Solved."
Just pointing out facts.
Without saying you were "wrong."