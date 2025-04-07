https://divi.express/

This is my target.

I can get there using the address bar URL reader at the top of the page.

I cannot get there (marked "This site can’t be reached") when I use the start page speed dial.

Why?

EDIT:

I figured it out!!!

The entry box for creating a speed dial has the address on the top and the title under it.

The edit box for the existing speed dial has the TITLE ON THE TOP and the address under it.

Force of habit during creating these, I entered the address on the top in the edit and title on the bottom.

Perhaps a reconciliation here is needed for habit-activated folks like me? Just a though.