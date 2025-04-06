Solved Fail to Send Errors
Pesala Ambassador
I only get errors when I try to send to one particular email address. I tried sending from another email account with the same result.
Sending to myself from the same address works find.
Any ideas what this message means?
@pilis1 I worked around the issue by replying to an earlier email from the troublesome address.
This happens only when you want to send to a specific email address?
If you try sending to other email addresses (not to yourself) do the same errors appear?
@pilis1 It also fails if I try to send the same email to my other email address.
