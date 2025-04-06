Since it doesn't look like Vivaldi will create a pinboard solution, can you create a shortcut to my Opera pinboard page? That will be the only thing for which I use Opera — until, at least, Vivaldi creates their own pinboard page. Then I can pull the plug on Opera.

I do not necessarily need or want to share my pin page with anyone. I just love what I can do with it quickly and easily, and its visual appeal. The way Opera's start page looks is what kept me there. But I must admit that when I actually downloaded and tried Vilvaldi's version, I liked what I saw, and so I stayed. I tried to create one using their URL: opera://pinboards/'my numeric code" but they must have a Do Not Resuscitate warning attached to that because I got a Can't Find Page notice.

Thanks.