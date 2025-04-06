Better bookmarking
Now when you press the bookmark icon in the address bar, it automatically adds the page to the last place you bookmarked the previous page. An option to be asked every time where to place the bookmark would be nice. Also, the panel that appears when you add a bookmark is a little too large.
RadekPilich
It's arguably better this way if you the think about it.
You can bookmark with single click.
There is a setting to show the bookmark popup with the folder selector after the first click.
If you want to change the folder you change it with additional two clicks.
If you want to add it to a certain folder that is in a completely different part of the tree, you can navigate via bookmarks tree to that folder as press the button to add current page as the bottom of the bookmarks folder.
Yeah, I notice now the option to open the bookmark panel on the first click. Thanks.
