Is there a wat to save bookmarks to two (or more) URLs and open them in a tiled view? I have a folder containing bookmarks to my credit union and the spreadsheet I use as a checkbook register. I can middle-click the folder to open the two URLs in separate tabs. I then have to select each of the tabs, right-click, and tile the tabs. I was hoping to save a step by automatically opening the tabs in a tiled view. I have gotten as far as saving them as a tab stack rather than just in the folder I created, but I cannot find a way to open bookmarked pages in tiled view. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
