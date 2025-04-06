Bookmark problem
Shimaphys29
Hello, there seems to be a problem with bookmarks, because half of my bookmarks don't get transfered over when i save my bookmarks.
As an example, i have most of my Youtube subs added as bookmarks, like the Youtuber James Tullos - in my bookmark folder called "Books Review" but everytime i transfer it, they bookmark gets deleted. And i have to readd him.
Why does vivaldi have trouble keeping bookmarks and not just delete them?
The same thing happens with half of my newer bookmarks that i add, they all get deleted.
Is it on purpose?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Shimaphys29 said in Bookmark problem:
i have most of my Youtube subs added as bookmarks, like the Youtuber James Tullos - in my bookmark folder called "Books Review" but everytime i transfer it, they bookmark gets deleted.
What means "everytime i transfer it"?
Shimaphys29
@DoctorG said in Bookmark problem:
What means "everytime i transfer it"?
i meant, everytime i turn it into a bookmark when i transfer it, to microsoft edge or my other vivaldi profiles.
But i think i know why this happened to me, the setting "fetching bookmark data from metapagedata" doesn't always work as intended, because a lot of times when i had this setting activated, when i wanted to transfer my bookmarks into an html file for my other profiles or edge a lot of bookmarks where gone.
EDIT: idk, if anyone else noticed that sometimes when they have activated the setting "fetch bookmark data from metapage data" and they turn it into a bookmark html that a few bookmarks are not transfered/turned into a bookmark html thing.
Could be a bug.
Shimaphys29
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Shimaphys29 said in Bookmark problem:
idk, if anyone else noticed that sometimes when they have activated the setting "fetch bookmark data from metapage data" and they turn it into a bookmark html that a few bookmarks are not transfered/turned into a bookmark html thing.
Could be a bug.
Please give precise steps to reproduce.
I like to test.