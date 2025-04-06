Clicking on recent messages to show most recent first on list.
-
Have i overlooked a setting?
Clicking on recent messages shows all the recent ones, but doesn't automatically go to the top of the list.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson Select All Messages → Received
In mail list click on sort drop down
Select "Sort by Date Received"
Select button at end of sort header and switch it to v
Now it should be sorted correct by newest first.
-
@DoctorG - okay, will give it a try and report back.
-
Recent are listed in order, but still must use scroll bar to get to the top one.