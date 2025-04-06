Nickname doesn't work when dropdown in address bar is switched off
- opening nickname only works when drop-down in adress bar is turned on
- otherwise default search is made instead of opening nicknamed bookmark
- 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Arch Linux
Video report: https://files.honsa.eu/sebastian/others/vivaldi-bug-report.mkv
@Sebastian69
True, you can report it. An alternative is to use Quick Commands where it is not affected.Actually it is not happening in a new clean profile, so there's something else also involved and it isAddress Auto-Complete
, so both should be unticked, that's the trigger.
@npro Oh, you're right. If Auto-complete is checked, nicknames do work with dropdown checked off.
Thank you for this information!
@Sebastian69 No need to thank me, just add it to the bugreport so that they can easily reproduce it
Thanks, I've done just that: VB-116099
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sebastian69 Confrimed now.