Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
What it does? Nothing (seems to be) changed
Vivaldi RC user | Patience Is The Key To Get The Vivaldi Spree | Unsupported Extensions | Github | w11 + Kde Manjaro + Android 13
@Hadden89 check your address bar while loading a page
Usually on Win11 running Vivaldi Snapshot builds. Opinionated about working efficiently with email. Folders are evil | Mail workflow: receive, read, reply, mark as read, done.
@WildEnte nice, I only had pre-loaded pages so I overlooked it. Guess I'll keep it on ^^
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.