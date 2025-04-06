Auto-arrange tabs by date added
An option to auto-arrange tabs by date added.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@razvanab said in Some suggestions.:
could have made separate posts for each, but I didn't want to spam the forum.
But the rules of forum is to create separate threads for each request and create useful titles!
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
- Please edit title and remove text+Image on Widgets SDK in post #1, and submit post.
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/forum/post-on-the-forum/#Edit_post
- Post an other thread for the SDK on Widgets!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@razvanab Thanks for splitting the request.