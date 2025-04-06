@Gadzillo

Judging by the position, it looks like the closed tabs icon. What does the tip pop up call it when you hover on it?

Some buttons can be removed by right clicking on them and selecting Remove from Toolbar (but you can't remove tab icons this way).

You can also inspect the element with Dev Tools so that we can use some code to hide it if need be.

To open Developer Tools:

Create a shortcut to the Vivaldi.exe

add this to the end of the target --debug-packed-apps

Open the browser with the shortcut

Right click on that button. You should see an option to Inspect

That should tell you what the name of it is.