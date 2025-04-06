Any idea what it is and how to remove it?
-
I'm setting up the browser interface, and I'm almost done - but there's a problem with this button. It doesn't do anything and I can't remove it. Any ideas on how to do this?
-
sjudenim Supporters
Judging by the position, it looks like the closed tabs icon. What does the tip pop up call it when you hover on it?
Some buttons can be removed by right clicking on them and selecting
Remove from Toolbar(but you can't remove tab icons this way).
You can also inspect the element with Dev Tools so that we can use some code to hide it if need be.
To open Developer Tools:
- Create a shortcut to the Vivaldi.exe
- add this to the end of the target
--debug-packed-apps
- Open the browser with the shortcut
- Right click on that button. You should see an option to
Inspect
That should tell you what the name of it is.