Bookmark Folders sorted by Nickname in Vivaldi 7.3?
Basically, I want my bookmark folders sorted by Title and I want my bookmarks inside these folders sorted by nickname. But I noticed that if you sort by nickname, then my bookmark folders are also sorted (not by Title), which doesn't make a lot of sense. I believe this didn't happen in older versions, so is this perhaps a bug?
OK cool, I assume it's a bug, so I will make a bugreport. Like I said, it doesn't make sense to sort bookmark folders by nickname.
@RasheedHolland That is not a bug; sorting by different items for each subfolder is not implemented.
Known missing feature.
No bug report needed.
@RasheedHolland If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
I think you might misunderstanding me. I'm saying that you should only be able to sort bookmark folders by Title or Date Created and not by Nickname, since bookmark folders don't have nicknames. So I consider this to be a bug not a feature.
Bookmark folders do have nicknames.
Maybe you've relied on a bug, that's since been fixed and now sorting by nicknames works as it should?
I'm saying that you should only be able to sort bookmark folders by Title or Date Created
Why should you get to decide that? What if a user wants to sort their folders by nickname?
I'm not sure I understand. But in my view, bookmark folders have names and not nicknames. So can you explain what you mean?
Bookmark folders have nicknames. I don't know if I can make that any clearer.
How would you use that? So when I type in c, it takes me to cnbc.com, but do you also get to see suggestions for bookmark folders in your addressbar?
@RasheedHolland Doesn't matter - bookmark folders have nicknames and can be used for sorting or for searching.
You're kidding me right? How to set a nickname for a bookmark folder? And do you get to see it in the addressbar? Perhaps it's some feature that I have disabled?
@RasheedHolland I don't understand how this is so hard to get... I already showed you a screenshot of it.
And do you get to see it in the addressbar?
No, you don't see it in the address bar.
Actually you could search for folder nicknames in 7.1 but this feature got lost with the new Omnibar implementation. They will have to add it back I guess.
My bad, I now see that there is indeed a way to give bookmark folders a nickname, I assumed this was only possible for bookmarks. But you didn't answer my question about what the point exactly is for nicknaming a bookmark folder. As a test, I just nicknamed a bookmark folder, and when I type in ''just'' it will take me to the justwatch.com website, which is the name of the bookmark folder.
Maybe someone will have a use for it. Don't make assumptions what people might have a use for based on your expectations.
Yes, but it needs to make sense, and it doesn't. I already gave you an example of how nicknaming a bookmark folder seems to have no purpose. It's in certain cases ignored in the addressbar, or it brings you to a website which you can simply bookmark and nickname directly. So this is a very weird discussion, you're very passionate about nicknaming bookmark folders.
I don't use it at all. But someone might.
There's nothing more to discuss, it's not a bug and if you want an added feature of separate sorting for folders and bookmarks it would need to be coded first.
Yes exactly, I guess I need to make a request.
And what I didn't even mention is that the bookmarks manager is sorting bookmark folders by nickname, even when there is no nickname assigned to any of the bookmark folders. I guess this might be a bug.