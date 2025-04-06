This is not about the actual functionality of zooming and saved zoom levels on webpages. To clarify, I have "Use Tab Zoom" unchecked. I have the "Page Zoom" toolbar widget on my address bar so that I can see it at all times.

When I change between websites of different zoom levels within one tab, the websites change their zoom correctly, but the Page Zoom widget does not visually update. For example: if I am on a webpage that is at 100% zoom and, without changing tabs, click a link or bookmark and go to a different webpage that has a saved zoom level of 120% I can tell that the webpage has correctly loaded at 120% zoom but the Page Zoom widget still says "100%".

If I do anything to update the zoom level, like pressing the shortcut to zoom OUT once, it will go from 100% to 110% indicating that it definitely was at 120% and it knew that it was but was incorrectly displaying 100%. If I am on the tab with the incorrectly displayed zoom level and switch to a different tab and then back again, that will also cause the widget to update and show the correct zoom level.

Would it be possible to fix this by telling the widget to check for updates when the webpage has changed or something similar?