要望内容
タイトルと同じです。
要望理由
ダウンロード完了通知を完全に無効にせずに、以下のわずらわしさを解消するためです。
特定のサイトから複数の画像を同時にダウンロードすることがあるのですが、その際に通知ポップアップのネジマークから
「このサイトからのすべての通知をブロックする」を有効にするれば、ダウンロード完了通知はブロックできます。
しかしこの設定はVivaldiを再起動するとリセットされるのか、ダウンロードを実行するたびに表示されてしまいます。
