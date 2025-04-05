Unsolved Sync across devices—‘resend code’ on iPad doesn’t work
I have an iPhone, an iPad, and a MacBook. I’m trying to use the Sync Feature for the Vivaldi web browser on all of them. I have created the account on my iPhone, which is now synced after adding the verification code I received via email.
When I try to do the same on my iPad, obviously with the same username and password, I arrive at the ‘Activate your account’ page, where it again asks me for a verification code and says , ‘A verification code has been sent to’ (a few words seem to be missing because I guess it should say: “A verification code has been sent to your email.”)
The problem is: I never received a new one. So, I clicked ‘Resend Code’, and I get the following message:
“Sending Email Failed. Please try again.”
The old verification code I used for my iPhone obviously doesn’t work either. This has been going on for nearly half an hour. Has this happened to anyone else? I’m not sure what’s going wrong with the app, and why it can’t resend the email?!?
Edited to add: My iPad is running iOS 18.3.2
Is there really no one here who can help with this?!?
I mean… this is a rather big flaw. I’ve already restarted my iPad and so forth.
corconegr3 Translator
I never synced more than 2 devices, and i don't have an ipad, so other than basic things i can't really try to reproduce...
Just to make sure, have you tried again since then? (just to rule out an error from the server being down).
Have you tried to sync your macbook or just your phone? did it work?
probably not the case but, did you check spam folder?
Just to narrow a bit troubleshooting.
@corconegr3 The syncing works on both, my MacBook and my iPhone. But I cannot sync my iPad Vivaldi browser at all, and it seems to be genuine bug. What annoys me a little is that no one seems to care, when this is typically seen as 'low hanging fruit' that most software companies would seek to solve before embarking on more ambitious projects. Most people have laptops, phones, and tablets these days... and Vivaldi's 'sync' feature was meant to make the usage of all devices and the shifting between them more 'seamless'.
In this case, the fact that the wording is cut off on the activation screen, and that the app can't even send you a verification code tells me there's something wrong with the iPad "view" of the iOS app.
corconegr3 Translator
If you already have an account you don't need to repeat the same process again.
You just need to login, when i do it i do not have to receive a verification mail.
Just go to sync settings, login, and that's (did it on my phone just now), i'm guessing ipad should do the same.
If you try to do another account again it might fail and not send the mail because it already exists.
This is all guessing though, as i cannot try on tablet.