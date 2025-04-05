I have an iPhone, an iPad, and a MacBook. I’m trying to use the Sync Feature for the Vivaldi web browser on all of them. I have created the account on my iPhone, which is now synced after adding the verification code I received via email.

When I try to do the same on my iPad, obviously with the same username and password, I arrive at the ‘Activate your account’ page, where it again asks me for a verification code and says , ‘A verification code has been sent to’ (a few words seem to be missing because I guess it should say: “A verification code has been sent to your email.”)

The problem is: I never received a new one. So, I clicked ‘Resend Code’, and I get the following message:

“Sending Email Failed. Please try again.”

The old verification code I used for my iPhone obviously doesn’t work either. This has been going on for nearly half an hour. Has this happened to anyone else? I’m not sure what’s going wrong with the app, and why it can’t resend the email?!?

Edited to add: My iPad is running iOS 18.3.2