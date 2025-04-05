I can no longer submit new messages on Extensions
Why am I blocked from submitting new messages on the Extensions forum? I could not quote or reply to any messages and could not submit any new topics.
@Streptococcus I was just able to submit a new topic here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107278/test
Can you reply to that one?
What thread were you trying to reply to? Some of them are locked, so they won't accept anything new.
@nomadic
I was unable to reply to one of my own messages in order to make changes. I am still unable to do that. Even using the reply button at the bottom did not work.
@Streptococcus Can you give a link to the thread where you can't reply?
Was it this one?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106482/must-have-extensions-for-vivaldi-users
I was able to reply to myself, quote, and edit in that above thread.
@nomadic
That topic was the one that blocked me from replying to my own message. On a later day, I was able to post a new message, but still could not post a reply to my own message.
@Streptococcus It is probably worth looking into the particular method in which you are replying. You did reply to me successfully here, but when you are replying to one of your own posts, are you doing anything different?
Are you just hitting the link styled button at the bottom of the post?
What sort of error are you seeing? Are the buttons just not functioning or is it some sort of popup saying you can't? If it does produce an error message popup, a screenshot would be useful.
Something could also be interfering with the reply button. You might try disabling your extensions next time you encounter the issue and seeing if that fixes it.
I made a mistake by hitting reply when I should have hit quote and then discarded the message and tried to correct what I wanted, but was afterward forever (apparently) prevented from doing anything with that message.