Dark theme on KDE
Hi, when I turn on the option that force dark theme on websites, it shows some issues as provided in screenshot.
Anyone know why?
Thanks in advance!!
@CYAXXX It's KDE material bro, so ofc it is überKool, what else did you expect?
@npro it works fine with Dark reader, have no idea what the problem is.
@CYAXXX said in Dark theme on KDE:
it works fine with Dark reader, have no idea what the problem is.
webpages must support dark/light theme (in their code) in order for the browser to show it -depending on your light/dark in-browser setting- and the one from KDE does not support it. Dark Reader just "injects" some CSS code in the webpage, therefore you see it dark.
@npro tysm for the explanation
@CYAXXX Sure, if you want a bit more technical -> https://web.dev/articles/prefers-color-scheme#the_prefers-color-scheme_media_query
@npro Woah haha! That link contains tons of facts! I was reading till I stopped at a point that explains "that issue" in a detailed way.
Again, thanks!