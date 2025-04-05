Unable to click on certain website buttons
-
joseaugustin
Recently I have come past some websites where the buttons are not clickable in Vivaldi. Everything works when I use Chrome. Have been lazy in not reporting it earlier. Came across one such example today and thought I will seek help. If you navigate to https://netbanking.kotak.com/knb2/ --> the Secure Login button is not clickable in Vivaldi - but works with Chrome. Any advise?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@joseaugustin Works fine here, testing in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.3 Stable.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/