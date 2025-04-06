Is this a known bug?



In this gif, there is a Vivaldi source code download. I click to download again for demonstration purposes, but when I go to the downloads panel, the former one is selected. I roll it up, it autorolls back down again. It only rolls up if I act quickly and click the recent download before it rolls back down or if I use keyboard arrow up to move up.

I want the most recent download to be selected automatically, always. I also noticed if I let the download panel open as I click to download, it works as intended.

Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64 bits)

Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5679)

Revision: e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6