"Home" page per workspace
-
Is there a way to have a home page with speed dial per workspace? It seems strange to have workspaces for isolation, but to have the landing page polluted with shortcuts from all of the workspace.
TIA
-
superiorclam
Please see the feature request for Different start page for workspaces and vote for it if you think it's appropriate
Also SpeedDial and bookmark bar dedicated to each Workspaces and Startup pages per Workspace seem very good candidates to me
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Forum