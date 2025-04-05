Скачать: https://github.com/JoyHak/customize-vivaldi-buttons/archive/refs/heads/main.zip

Настройте видимые кнопки в Vivaldi так, как вам нравится! Меняйте расположение, иконки, цвет, размер, сделайте иконки расширений по-настоящему монохромными! Вы можете размещать кнопки и расширения там, где вам нравится, добавлять или удалять пробелы и делать панель инструментов компактной, ш и р о к о й или ОГРОМНОЙ!





Давайте начнем

Загрузите архив со всеми файлами. Перейдите в раздел C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application . Откройте папку "версия". Перейдите в раздел ресурсы\vivaldi . Скопируйте window.html , public.js сохраните файлы в разделе и пропустите следующий шаг. Откройте window.html . После элемента "<body>" добавьте следующую строку: "<script src="customise_buttons.js "/></скрипт>". Откройте public.js . Для каждой кнопки, которую вы хотите настроить, создайте/скопируйте блок кода, который должен выглядеть следующим образом:

Ознакомьтесь с правилами работы с этими параметрами. Изучите уже существующие блоки кода, чтобы лучше понять, какие значения вводить!

Параметры, которые вас не интересуют, могут быть пустыми. Конфигурация "кнопок" не должна содержать расширений, а конфигурация "расширений" не должна содержать кнопок!

Я рекомендую вам использовать эти моды в сочетании со скриптом:

Иконки

Здесь вы можете найти SVG-код для значков. Скопируйте его и вставьте в кавычки " в параметре svg :

https://pictogrammers.com/library/mdi/

https://icons8.com/icon/set/SVG/

https://freesvgicons.com

https://www.flaticon.com

Чтобы цвет значков соответствовал цвету других значков, используйте белый. Скрипт позаботится обо всем остальном. Даже если у вас уже стоит другой цвет.

Если возникли проблемы

Введите "vivaldi:inspect/#apps" в вашем браузере или откройте open_console.lnk из архива. Найдите строку, содержащую window.html Нажмите Inspect . Перейдите на вкладку Console . Ознакомьтесь с ошибками и исправьте свой скрипт.

Если что-то по-прежнему не работает после ваших исправлений, сообщите об ошибке или опишите проблему на форуме. Не забудьте прикрепить скриншот из консоли и описание проблемы!

Производительность

Я оптимизировал не только скорость, но и читаемость скрипта. Я задокументировал множество приемов оптимизации. Настройка 10 обычных кнопок, изменение и перемещение 4 расширений, изменение 4 расширений на другой панели инструментов занимает всего от 7 до 11 мс:

Я буду рад, если вы предложите улучшения и нововведения и найдете способ обойти ограничения.

Ограничения

Я не могу перемещать кнопки с невидимых панелей: например, если я закрою строку состояния, я не смогу переместить из нее ни одну кнопку .

После добавления иконок на панель вкладок, атрибут height у svg исчезает. Исправлено путем назначения его вручную, но это странно.

Я не могу загрузить иконки в формате SVG/PNG с диска: получаю сообщение "fetch error". Флаги и настройки Chrome не исправляют ошибку.

SVG парсер заменяет все слова "white" на "currentColor", что позволяет изменять цвет всех иконок с помощью глобального параметра "buttons_color". Но если пользователь использует другой цвет в коде SVG, например синий, парсер этого не увидит и иконка останется синей.

Всплывающее окно расширений может уйти за границу экрана. Чтобы исправить это, мне нужно каким-то образом рассчитать положение и размер окна относительно текущего положения кнопок.

Я не добавил Mutation observer из-за бесконечного цикла. Он генерирует изменение, которое запускает mutation observer , который генерирует изменение...

У меня была идея назначить скрытому html-классу панель, которая сообщала бы наблюдателю: "стоп, все в порядке, кнопки добавлены".

Инициализацию скрипта можно выполнить с помощью

addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, (event) => {}) , но я не тестировал эту функцию.

Я не разобрался, как назначить горячие клавиши для каждой кнопки. Это могло бы устранить проблему с нерабочими горячими клавишами расширения в Vivaldi.

Предоставляю исходный код на случай, если вы знаете как его улучшить: