In the new Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.7 no mails are displayed in the email panel. Instead the message
Your email database was created with a newer version of Vivaldi. Please update Vivaldi.
Since Vivaldi is already updated, I don't know how to resolve this. This has come up specifically in Windows (10). Most of the time I work with Linux Mint, any ideas?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Never use same profile for different versions and release channels (Stable/Snapshot).
@TbGbe Thanks for the link. The post reminded me that I installed V Snapshot a few days ago. To avoid overwriting the stable version, I set the path to
/mnt/Windows/Users/Rainer/AppData/Local/Vivaldi snapshot.
But then I was surprised to see my stable profile on startup, not a fresh profile. So something went wrong.
In the program list only "Vivaldi" was entered, no snapshot. I'm not very familiar with the Vivaldi installation routine.
Anyway: I uninstalled Vivaldi snapshot (was a bit difficult, so I also uninstalled Vivaldi stable) and now I have a fresh Vivaldi profile.
Fortunately I work almost exclusively with Linux, so the effort is bearable.