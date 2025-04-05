Blank screen on startup
-
Hi,
Using Linux Mint 22.1. On one of my 2 PCs Vivaldi often stops working after I reboot my PC. It works flawlessly on the other one. I tried to start Vivaldi using the command "vivaldi&" and I see the followin error:
morten@morten-OptiPlex-9020:~$ [56078:56078:0405/073510.510241:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [56034:56034:0405/073535.467008:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /home/morten/.config/vivaldi/search_engines.json [56034:56034:0405/073535.468368:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /home/morten/.config/vivaldi/search_engines_prompt.json [56034:56034:0405/073535.658727:ERROR:network_service_instance_impl.cc(612)] Network service crashed, restarting service. [56196:56196:0405/073535.686130:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [56217:7:0405/073535.779968:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [56175:7:0405/073535.808953:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [56034:56034:0405/073536.061896:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(199)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 3 [56034:56034:0405/073545.526849:ERROR:sharing_service.cc(303)] Device registration failed with fatal error
I can fix it by removing Vivaldi completely and reinstalling but it is a little annoying to have to do that every ther day
Is there any way I can fix this permanently?
Thanks in advance
Morten
-
@trineogmorten Reinstalling is not the solution, it's obvious the issue lies deeper and is recurring. The thing is if your GPU is old and known to be causing issues with modern code why wasn't it blacklisted by Chromium already... What is it btw
lspci | grep VGA. Could be also an older driver/mesa thing.
You could use
vivaldi-stable --disable-gputo see if it would start, but you would lose hardware acceleration -if you wouldn't mind (and if it was using it at all to begin with)-.
-
I'll see if I can figure out how to modify startup the way you describe. I don't use the browser on that PC much anyway. I use it mostly as a headless media center server
Firefox works without any issues btw...
Thanks for your suggestion.
-
Hmm, using "vivaldi-stable --disable-gpu" from the shell didn't work
-
@trineogmorten said in Blank screen on startup:
didn't work
what do you mean by that, you are getting the same errors in the terminal?
you should probably also check your permissions in your
.configdirectory.
-
I am seeing this when I try the suggested command:
morten@morten-OptiPlex-9020:~$ vivaldi-stable --disable-gpu [26570:26570:0405/123801.356666:ERROR:network_service_instance_impl.cc(612)] Network service crashed, restarting service. [26570:26570:0405/123801.764495:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(199)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 3 [26570:26570:0405/123811.239320:ERROR:sharing_service.cc(303)] Device registration failed with fatal error
-
@trineogmorten It's weird that you are getting network service errors, could it be related having configured that PC as a server as you said? That could maybe explain your previous permission issues as well. Do you get the same if you start the browser in a clean new profile?
vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest/and then with
--disable-gpu.
-
I'm certainly also confused. I'm not a Linux expert by any stretch of the imagination so it is all new to me...
The Linux Mint install on my "server" is 100% standard. Only thing is that I connect to it using TigerVNC
I tried the clean profile and that seems to work although I still see some errors:
morten@morten-OptiPlex-9020:~$ vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest/ [31778:31778:0405/134851.085615:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [31734:31734:0405/134916.048074:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/vivtest/search_engines.json [31734:31734:0405/134916.049473:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/vivtest/search_engines_prompt.json [31734:31734:0405/134916.251197:ERROR:network_service_instance_impl.cc(612)] Network service crashed, restarting service. [31891:31891:0405/134916.342324:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [31872:7:0405/134916.538253:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer.
If I try the --disable-gpu I get the same blank screen as before but maybe you meant trying with a clean profile AND disable GPU?
-
@trineogmorten yes the latter, but you still have permission errors
What if you try
vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest/ --no-sandbox?
-
Yeah, it's super odd
morten@morten-OptiPlex-9020:~$ vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest/ --no-sandbox [33175:33175:0405/140019.552003:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [33134:33134:0405/140044.489721:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/vivtest/search_engines.json [33134:33134:0405/140044.491825:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/vivtest/search_engines_prompt.json [33134:33134:0405/140044.661167:ERROR:network_service_instance_impl.cc(612)] Network service crashed, restarting service. [33290:33290:0405/140044.727797:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [33295:33305:0405/140044.840907:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [33268:33288:0405/140044.876142:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [33134:33134:0405/140045.027175:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(199)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 3
-
@trineogmorten well I have no other clue, maybe TigerVNC does "stuff" in the background, I 've never used it. Maybe a dev knows better.
-
@npro: Fair enough. Thanks for taking the time to try and troubleshoot this
-
@trineogmorten yeah no problem, maybe if a new profile is more stable you could use that instead of your old one in the end. (not the /tmp obviously)