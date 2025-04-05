Vivaldi keeps running after closed
With no extensions and the "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" option disabled at chrome:settings/system ... vivaldi still keeps running after I close it.
Running 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I expect the process to end and no longer be visible in task manager when I close it. Instead, it stays open forever
Having a hard time trying to reproduce the issue. Seems to happen after vivaldi is running for a while and I try to close it
@floortap OS? Closed how (close button on window, Exit from menu, keyboard shortcuts, etc.)?
Never seen such behavior myself, but I don't tend to stay in the browser long nor use large numbers of tabs, workspaces or profiles.
@sgunhouse win11. To close it I just hit the X on the top right of the window.
I haven't seen it happen very often but I'll update the thread if I see it again / notice a pattern that triggers it
@floortap maybe some PWA app installed?
@floortap Note that Vivaldi doesn't necessarily support Chrome command-line options, xo yours might do nothing. Beyond that ... we'll wait for updates here.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @floortap
Is it a shared computer? If another user is logged in at the same time (RDP or switch user) Vivaldi may be running in their session.
Another option would be a PWA app running in the background.
You may also check the Task Manager in Vivaldi
https://vivaldi.com/blog/improve-performance-in-vivaldi/
