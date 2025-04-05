With no extensions and the "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" option disabled at chrome:settings/system ... vivaldi still keeps running after I close it.

Running 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

I expect the process to end and no longer be visible in task manager when I close it. Instead, it stays open forever

Having a hard time trying to reproduce the issue. Seems to happen after vivaldi is running for a while and I try to close it