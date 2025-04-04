@DoctorG said in Zoom conference link not working:

@jayce996 When the welcome page comes up, close it with Ctrl+F4.

sure but it does just close the welcome page, nothing else, right?

@DoctorG said in Zoom conference link not working:

You want that the Zoom app on Windows opens with a zoom meeting URL?

How does such meeting link look like?

Here is a screen capture of a Zoom invitation, the URL type is just the type: https://website.com/meetingID?pwd=xyz



I did also notice that from another application (outlook emails for example), the Open in browser does not work for any of the target websites, even my quote from VERIZON that i receive by mail, it does not work.

In fact it is not just Zoom ...