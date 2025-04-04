Zoom conference link not working
Hello,
Freshly new user of Vivaldi (thank you Donald), i've started using it for personal and professional purposes.
When i click on a meeting with a Zoom conference link, it opens a vivaldi:welcome page,
when i click on the link in the invitation, it opens the vivaldi:welcome
the only way, is to copy/paste the link in a new page, to be able to start correctly the application.
Do you have any idea how to resolve this?
@jayce996 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@jayce996 When the welcome page comes up, close it with Ctrl+F4.
@jayce996 said in Zoom conference link not working:
copy/paste the link in a new page, to be able to start correctly the application.
You want that the Zoom app on Windows opens with a zoom meeting URL?
How does such meeting link look like?
@DoctorG said in Zoom conference link not working:
@jayce996 When the welcome page comes up, close it with Ctrl+F4.
sure but it does just close the welcome page, nothing else, right?
@DoctorG said in Zoom conference link not working:
You want that the Zoom app on Windows opens with a zoom meeting URL?
How does such meeting link look like?
Here is a screen capture of a Zoom invitation, the URL type is just the type: https://website.com/meetingID?pwd=xyz
I did also notice that from another application (outlook emails for example), the Open in browser does not work for any of the target websites, even my quote from VERIZON that i receive by mail, it does not work.
In fact it is not just Zoom ...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jayce996 Vivaldi should open the link as it is a regular https:// URL.
Is Vivaldi set as default browser in Windows Settings → Apps → Default Apps?
Yes it is, i did even change it back to Firefox, it worked with Firefox, then when i revert to vivaldi it does not work
wait wait, i just did a reboot, and now it works
@jayce996 Some Windows hickup?
Oh, Good, it work for you now!
@jayce996 I have Mac OS and Zoom does not work in Vivaldi for me at all.