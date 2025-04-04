Account access issues in vivaldi
carlinhosnewstyle
I can't sync my account.
I used a PING command in CMD to see if anything was returned, but it always returned that I had lost packets.
The Vivaldi website to check the status of services is not working.
What's happening is that I can't even use the translator either.
@carlinhosnewstyle said in Account access issues in vivaldi:
The Vivaldi website to check the status of services is not working.
That works for me.
Maybe you have Network problems?
carlinhosnewstyle
@TbGbe said in Account access issues in vivaldi:
That works for me.
Maybe you have Network problems?
I don't have a network problem, everything is working YouTube, Skype, Discord, I'm even on a video call.
I'll check with my operator, because everything works normally but the website I mentioned above doesn't work.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@carlinhosnewstyle How do you know?
Perhaps incoming traffic blocked over firewall or antivirus application?
Blocked IPv4?
Or VPN? Or Proxy? Or Router?
Or Internet Service Provider?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@carlinhosnewstyle
ping bifrost.vivaldi.com
and
tracert bifrost.vivaldi.com
carlinhosnewstyle
@DoctorG You cleared my mind, I'm contacting my provider.
I managed to synchronize my Vivaldi account after installing a free VPN to test it. And I was able to log in normally.
Now I'm talking to the people at my provider.
Thanks guys, there are only intelligent people here who are willing to help, I'll be grateful, until next time.
Thanks!