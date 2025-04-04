Highlighting tabs that are the same as a url that my cursor is on like in opera gx.

Converting currency by just highlighting the amount and the currency symbol or abbreviation like in opera gx.

Be able to also customize the very top bar where is the close, minimize buttons similar to how i can customize the toolbar.

Not show how to exit fullscreen every time i go into fullscreen.

Be able to give it priority when it starts on pc startup.

Make the tab spacing consistent, like why does not a single browser have that, antialiasing is a thing, or just make the gap the same everywhere sacrificing a little space at the end.

Be able to highlight the currently active tab a bit more than just getting the other color that the browser is set to, sometimes it is just a bit inconvenient and takes bit more time than i would like, at the same time i like the color scheme i have and don't want to change it to make the active tab more visible.

Be able to see recently closed tabs in toolbar instead of just the bar at the very top (the one with the close button...).

Be able to not have the pip window remember its position after closing the tab/pip.

Be able to just not set a name for the address bar search engine, so that it just shows "search or enter an address".

Be able to just export settings and stuff.

Be able to sync data to your cloud like google drive or OneDrive, and make it secure by encrypting it, so that everything can be synced instead of just some stuff gets synced and the rest like cookies, customized toolbar, extension settings don't.

I would like if i could set the next activated tab after closing the active one the same way it is in any normal browser like google, when i close a newly opened tab it should go back to the last active one but otherwise go to the one to the right/left one next to the closed one if the closed tab is not the most recently opened one.

I hope this is the right place to give feedback for this browser.