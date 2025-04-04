Opening the browser with many tabs causes significant lag.
-
I'm encountering an issue where my computer becomes very slow and the memory is completely occupied when I open my browser with many tabs. I would like to request a feature that prevents all tabs from being activated when the browser opens. Only a few tabs should be activated initially, avoiding a sudden slowdown caused by activating all tabs at once. The default state of the tabs upon opening should be hibernation or sleep mode.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@luxcia Hi, the default is Lazy Load:
-
@Pathduck Thank you for your help.