Would like to copy/paste note to folder
Not quite sure yet what the "append to note" means or does yet...
In the meantime, would like to know if it is possible to copy/paste selected text to a folder?
@danielson said in Would like to copy/paste note to folder:
Adds text to an existing Note
"Copy to Note" creates a new Note.
Not sure what you mean by 'folder '
Do you want to move a Note to a folder or what?
@TbGbe - yes, have created a folder for "themes" - would like to copy new themes to that folder (without having to open it).
Not sure you can! I always open the folder first.
@TbGbe - feature request huh?
At least, now i know what the "append to note" feature is all about.
Pesala Ambassador
@TbGbe If I open the folder first, it makes no difference, the note is always created in the root folder. This seems like a bug.
@Pesala Oh, same for me now.
Been a while since I did that - maybe my memory is failing.
Edit: Is your Snappie version (in signature) correct?
Pesala Ambassador
@TbGbe I just updated my forum profile signature. I always use the latest snapshot.
greybeard Ambassador
You can “Export” your Notes folder to another folder, though I’m not sure that is what you want.
@greybeard - not quite.