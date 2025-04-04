Friday poll: VPN
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Happy Friday everyone! You know what time it is.
We've just updated the poll and this week the question is about Virtual Private Networks aka VPNs. Do you use VPN, why or why not?
As usual, hop over to vivaldi.net to vote.
Wishing you a great weekend!
A new poll is already available on vivaldi.net, but let's check how many of you use VPN.
More than half of you (54%) said that you connect to a VPN sometimes.
A quarter (27%) are connected all the time.
Which leaves 19%, who never use VPN.