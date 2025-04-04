Vytořit mail adres
hi I need vivaldi mail I can't create set Czech please help
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@lluhy You need some reputation to get Vivaldi community mail account unlocked.
Participate in forum and Vivaldi Social, use Vivaldi Sync, and after a few days or weeks you get a mail that you Vivaldi mail account is unlocked.
⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@lluhy There is a Czech forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/70/česky-czech
