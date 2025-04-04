so this has been happening since the VPN update but it happens regardless of if the VPN is actually turned on so I'm not sure if it's actually related to that or not. I'd say about 75% of the time I navigate to a new page (can be within the same domain and still get the error) I get this full "Unable to connect to internet" error page for several seconds that eventually goes away and the page paints up normally.

Have tried to reproduce this in Edge and nothing -- it's not a complete dealbreaker but it's somewhat annoying and I can't help but think it's affecting my browsing speed overall. That being said, I have a somewhat unique network configuration but regardless I've never seen this error until the big VPN update. So I'd like to be able to root out the cause of this error so I know whether or not it's just a "me" thing or if it's some new bug within the browser.

Anyone else see this error page before? Especially within in the past week or so? If someone could point me to some sort of diagnostic or cmd function to help isolate what the cause could be that'd be greatly appreciated as well